Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) PT Raised to C$9.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$9.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.11.

Shares of DALXF stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $5.64.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

