South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SJI traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

