Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 403,893 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The firm has a market cap of £21.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72.

About Sound Energy (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interests in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853.33 square kilometers.

