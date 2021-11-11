Sonar (PING) Price Tops $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 10th. Sonar has a market cap of $23.84 million and $297,743.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00071135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00072856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00098048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,750.79 or 1.00372376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,558.32 or 0.07066007 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00020186 BTC.

Sonar was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

