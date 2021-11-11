Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $36,498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 30.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.79. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -381.82%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.