SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Trading 3.1% Higher

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) shares traded up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $2.96. 395,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 152,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

SOL Global Investments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

