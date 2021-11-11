Snow Capital Management LP Purchases 9,000 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.55.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.