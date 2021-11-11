Snow Capital Management LP Has $2.41 Million Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 110.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 95,658 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP owned 0.29% of Photronics worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the second quarter worth approximately $17,843,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,384,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 582.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 523,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,700,000 after purchasing an additional 446,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 1,994.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 355,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $865.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $65,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,171. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.