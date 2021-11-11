Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smart Sand had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

SND stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 263,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,928. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

