Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Amundi purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,079,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 777,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $142,695,000 after purchasing an additional 223,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,813,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,116. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $160.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.28 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.05.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.