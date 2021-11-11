SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie Sells 8,465 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:SITE opened at $246.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.81 and a 200-day moving average of $190.62. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.84 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.20.
SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.
SITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.
About SiteOne Landscape Supply
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.
