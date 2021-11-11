SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie Sells 8,465 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:SITE opened at $246.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.81 and a 200-day moving average of $190.62. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.84 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,426,000 after acquiring an additional 102,879 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,680,000 after purchasing an additional 624,933 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,298,000 after purchasing an additional 114,878 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,341,000 after buying an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,409,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.