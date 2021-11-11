Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.70

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

