Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.550-$11.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.78.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.20. 43,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.24%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.