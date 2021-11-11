Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.70. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.