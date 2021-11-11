Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.91.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.