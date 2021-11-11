Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Silverback Therapeutics worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBTX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,237,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,872,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,518,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 4,892.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBTX stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBTX shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

