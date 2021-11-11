Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Trading Up 4%

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) was up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01.

About Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF)

Silence Therapeutics Plc engages in the discovery, delivery and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics. It develops medicines by harnessing the body’s natural mechanism of RNA interference within its cells. Its proprietary technology can selectively inhibit any gene in the genome, specifically silencing the production of disease-causing proteins.

