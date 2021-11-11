Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $15.36, but opened at $17.06. Signify Health shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 22,589 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGFY. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Signify Health by 472.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 147,159 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Signify Health by 138.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Signify Health during the third quarter valued at $490,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Signify Health by 88.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

