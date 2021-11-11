Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $15.36, but opened at $17.06. Signify Health shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 22,589 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SGFY. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
