Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 101.30% from the stock’s previous close.

SGFY has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signify Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Analysts forecast that Signify Health will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Signify Health by 817.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Signify Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

