Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 101.30% from the stock’s previous close.
SGFY has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signify Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.
NYSE:SGFY opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $40.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Signify Health by 817.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Signify Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
