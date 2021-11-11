Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sierra Wireless updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
SWIR traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 937,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,956. The company has a market cap of $691.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $22.22.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sierra Wireless stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sierra Wireless Company Profile
Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.
