Sierra Wireless, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWIR. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $691.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 156,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 49,215 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 484,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

