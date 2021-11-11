Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Sienna Senior Living stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$14.74. 156,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,253. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$988.15 million and a PE ratio of -260.71. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$12.28 and a 52 week high of C$16.85.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$162.67 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,671.43%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

