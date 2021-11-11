ShowHand Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 35% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 10th. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $57,148.63 and $109.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00052649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.86 or 0.00217900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00091509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ShowHand Coin Profile

ShowHand is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

