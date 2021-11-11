ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. ShotSpotter updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SSTI traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,321. ShotSpotter has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $425.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,789.50, a PEG ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 4,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $137,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437 shares of company stock valued at $16,102. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ShotSpotter stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of ShotSpotter at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

SSTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

