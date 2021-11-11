Sessia Tops 1-Day Volume of $47,598.00 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Sessia has a total market cap of $416,969.15 and approximately $47,598.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Sessia coin can now be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sessia Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

