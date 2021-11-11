SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells $323,458.56 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $323,458.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 19,177 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $499,177.31.

On Monday, November 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 17,300 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $427,310.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 11,696 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $284,212.80.

On Monday, October 25th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 13,704 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $334,514.64.

On Friday, October 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 5,904 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $144,293.76.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 3,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $84,490.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,641 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $191,398.15.

On Thursday, October 14th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 600 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $14,424.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $505,153.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,700 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $504,873.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 693,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,634. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEMrush has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

