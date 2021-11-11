Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Announces Earnings Results

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

SELB traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 947,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.21.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,052. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $67,224.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Selecta Biosciences stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SELB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

