Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Seer stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.26. 485,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,595. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60. Seer has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55.

SEER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $659,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $395,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,434.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,800 in the last quarter. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Seer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Seer worth $21,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

