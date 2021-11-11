Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rayonier in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RYN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of RYN opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $40.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 43,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rayonier news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 99.08%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

