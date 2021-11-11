Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.02

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.02 and last traded at $63.98, with a volume of 11878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Truist started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

