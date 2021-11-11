Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.59 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post $407.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $396.66 million to $435.42 million. Seagen reported sales of $601.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.67.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.50. 627,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,823. Seagen has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $202.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.71. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of -97.57 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $7,442,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 2,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $431,039.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,675 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

