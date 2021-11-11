Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 1-Year High at $106.68

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.68 and last traded at $106.09, with a volume of 206043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,317 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $994,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 8.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

