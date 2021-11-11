Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
SA stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.66. 16,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,516. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. Seabridge Gold has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,046.00 and a beta of 0.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile
Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
