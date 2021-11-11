Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SA stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.66. 16,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,516. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. Seabridge Gold has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,046.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Seabridge Gold stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 1,016.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 737,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of Seabridge Gold worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.