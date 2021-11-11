Scotiabank Raises BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$5.50

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ERE.UN. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.20 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.42.

ERE.UN opened at C$4.58 on Monday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$4.09 and a 12-month high of C$4.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$407.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

