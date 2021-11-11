Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading 8.8% Higher

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) traded up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.00. 7,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,119,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

