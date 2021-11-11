Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1,573.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 18.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,846 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 104.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,245,000 after acquiring an additional 799,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth about $58,040,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

