Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Purchased by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 700,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $57.06 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66.

