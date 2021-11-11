Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,873 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.18% of Schrödinger worth $62,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,058,000 after acquiring an additional 585,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,955,000 after purchasing an additional 525,766 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Schrödinger by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 449,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 141,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,464,000. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.51 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

