Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SRRK opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 312.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after buying an additional 266,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.