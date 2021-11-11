Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6-1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.900-$1.000 EPS.
NASDAQ SANM traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $39.73. 378,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sanmina stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Sanmina worth $23,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
