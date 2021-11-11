Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6-1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.900-$1.000 EPS.

NASDAQ SANM traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $39.73. 378,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sanmina stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Sanmina worth $23,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.