SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.73%.

Shares of SD stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.81. 1,818,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,282.28 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. SandRidge Energy has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $14.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 1,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 123,013 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 10th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

