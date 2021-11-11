Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.79

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €28.79 ($33.87) and traded as high as €32.58 ($38.33). Salzgitter shares last traded at €32.44 ($38.16), with a volume of 212,076 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SZG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.02 ($37.67).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

