SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $451.00

Shares of SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 451 ($5.89) and traded as high as GBX 451 ($5.89). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.89), with a volume of 965,833 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 451 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 329.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £689.54 million and a P/E ratio of 27.84.

SafeCharge International Group Company Profile (LON:SCH)

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

