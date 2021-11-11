SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $451.00

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 451 ($5.89) and traded as high as GBX 451 ($5.89). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.89), with a volume of 965,833 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £689.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 451 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 329.13.

SafeCharge International Group Company Profile (LON:SCH)

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for SafeCharge International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SafeCharge International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.