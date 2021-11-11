S4 Capital (SFOR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of S4 Capital (LON: SFOR) recently:

11/11/2021 – S4 Capital had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – S4 Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – S4 Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – S4 Capital had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – S4 Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.45). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – S4 Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 775 ($10.13). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

LON SFOR traded down GBX 27.10 ($0.35) on Thursday, reaching GBX 674.90 ($8.82). 1,176,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,667. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 786.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 678.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The company has a market cap of £3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.98. S4 Capital plc has a 12 month low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 878 ($11.47).

Get S4 Capital plc alerts:

In other news, insider Scott Spirit acquired 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,770.66 ($25,830.49). Also, insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90), for a total value of £834,000 ($1,089,626.34).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.