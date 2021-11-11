S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 1,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 15,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

SCPPF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of S4 Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered shares of S4 Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S4 Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

