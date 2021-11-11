Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities cut shares of Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.97.

Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $28.12 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $29.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

