Rune Market Capitalization Tops $7.20 Million (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $373.23 or 0.00576552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $70,055.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00071322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00072758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00098135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,602.46 or 0.99794670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,570.61 or 0.07060445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00020149 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

