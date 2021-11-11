RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RMBL shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

In other RumbleON news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RMBL traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 85,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,961. The company has a market cap of $661.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.66. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

