RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.
Several research analysts have issued reports on RMBL shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.
In other RumbleON news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
RMBL traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 85,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,961. The company has a market cap of $661.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.66. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69.
About RumbleON
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
