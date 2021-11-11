Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Price Target Lowered to $51.70 at HSBC

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) had its price target decreased by research analysts at HSBC to $51.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDS-A opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.53.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

